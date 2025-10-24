Kolkata, October 24: Kolkata Fatafat, commonly referred to as Kolkata FF, is one of the most popular lottery-style games in West Bengal’s capital city, Kolkata. This Satta Matka-based game is organised under the supervision of city authorities and the lottery results are announced several times throughout the day. Participants looking for the Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 24, 2025, can check the winning numbers on several websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The game comprises eight daily rounds, also known as “bazis", with each round taking place at different intervals. The first round starts at 10 AM, followed by new results released approximately every 90 minutes. Keep scrolling to view the Kolkata FF live results and the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 24, 2025, below.

The Kolkata FF lottery takes place every day of the week, from Monday to Sunday, and is exclusively open to participants residing in or physically present within Kolkata. In this Satta Matka-style lottery, players select numbers and place their bets in hopes of winning. Those eager to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 24, 2025, can visit the official websites mentioned earlier to check the winning numbers and receive real-time updates. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 224 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Lottery enthusiasts and participants can keep an eye on this page or visit the websites to get real-time updates on each winning number as it is announced. For reliable and complete details about all eight bazis, it’s best to refer to the official Kolkata FF portals to see if they are lucky enough to win the lottery that day.

In India, lotteries such as Kolkata Fatafat are legally allowed in 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. While the game brings thrill and the chance to win rewards, LatestLY urges players to exercise caution, as participation in such games involves potential financial risks.

