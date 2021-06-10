Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to provide a one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 to the artists facing financial problems due to circumstances arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release.

About 2,000 artists, who are financially weak, will be benefited with the decision.

The assistance amount will be provided through the Artists Welfare Fund, according to the release.

