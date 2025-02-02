Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The story of the martyrdom of 363 people from Rajasthan's Bishnoi community laying down their lives to save Khejri trees in 1730 near Jodhpur is considered one of the first environmental protection protests that inspired the Chipko movement later on.

Writer and conservationist Martin Goodman, in a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, said that the community continues to follow the 29 principles set by their founder Guru Jambheshwar, or Jambho Ji, one of which is preservation of trees.

Also Read | No Income Tax up to INR 12 Lakh: Do You Still Need To File ITR Even if Tax Liability Is Zero?.

“In the 15th century when Jambho ji wrote his 29 rules to live by during a time of extreme drought, it extended and became the mega-drought of Europe. There was drought everywhere,” Goodman said at a session titled “The First Eco-Warriors: The Extraordinary Stories of the Bishnoi”.

He added that one of the reasons Rajasthan has managed to cope with extreme weather is because “the Bishnois' genetic memory goes back to that time”.

Also Read | Zero Income Tax on Salaries up to INR 13.05 Lakh, Not Just INR 12 Lakh; Here's Why.

“I sat under the tree where Jambho ji passed away, this was in 2022. On that day, it was 37 degrees in Rajasthan, in London, it was 40 (degrees) for the first time.

“The way Jambho ji was leading the way as a great thinker as well as a great spiritual figure, I think Rajasthan has lessons it can teach us all because desertification is real,” said the writer of “My Head for a Tree: The Extraordinary Story of the Bishnoi, the World's First Eco-Warriors”.

“Millions of people are going to see their lands turn to deserts,” added Goodman.

He said Bishnois believe in caring more for the environment in the context of climate change.

“They are planting more trees all the time, they are trying to combat this thing. So you find forests are growing, they are digging ponds for wildlife. So you adapt to the way your environment is adapting.”

For the session, Goodman was joined by Narendra Bishnoi, a government teacher and an environmental activist from the community.

Bishnoi also warned that trees should not be cut in the name of development.

“Even today we are trying our best to protect our environment. In the name of development you should not cut trees or harm the earth. Rajasthan is the best place for solar plants, and many Khejri trees are being cut even today for solar energy. Bishnois are protesting in Bikaner, Jodhpur and western Rajasthan,” he said.

However, the laws against cutting trees are not harsh and rarely deter anyone from doing so.

“We want an amendment in the law. The laws are from 1972 or 1980s and at that time the fine was just Rs 100 for cutting a tree. Back then, Rs 100 had (some) value, today it is nothing. If anyone cuts the tree and we want to take legal action against them, they can be released by paying Rs 100,” Bishnoi claimed.

JLF this year features a lineup of over 300 luminaries such as Nobel laureates, Booker Prize-winners, journalists, policymakers, and acclaimed writers.

The participants include Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Dufflo, Amol Palekar, Ira Mukhoty, Geetanjali Shree, David Hare, Manav Kaul, Javed Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Yuvan Aves, Shahu Patole, and Kallol Bhattacharjee.

The festival will come to a close on February 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)