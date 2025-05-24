Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan, forecasting that extreme temperatures will persist over the next five days. Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 48°C, while Churu crossed 45°C, intensifying the ongoing dry spell across the state.

In Jaisalmer, located in the heart of the Thar Desert, the searing heat has brought daily life to a standstill. Streets remained deserted during the daytime, creating a curfew-like atmosphere as residents avoided venturing outdoors.

Officials said the blazing sun and hot winds sweeping through the region have drastically reduced public movement. The heatwave intensified after 11 am, adding to the discomfort in the border district.

Over the past three days, both Jaisalmer and nearby Barmer have witnessed maximum temperatures nearing 48°C. Residents were seen shielding themselves with scarves and carrying water bottles as a protective measure while stepping outside.

According to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD), several districts across Rajasthan are experiencing temperatures ranging from 44°C to 48°C, further exacerbating dry conditions.

"The weather remained dry across Rajasthan, with the highest maximum temperature touching 48.0°C in Jaisalmer. Heatwave conditions were observed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions. As of 1730 IST, average humidity levels across most parts of the state ranged between 20 and 40 per cent," as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are forecast to continue in Rajasthan until May 27 and in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir until May 26.

Earlier in the day in Kerala, the Southwest Monsoon had arrived nearly a week ahead of the usual onset date of June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over west coast (Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra and Goa) during next 7 days with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala during 24th-26th; coastal Maharashtra and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 24th; Coastal and Ghat areas of Karnataka during 24th-27th; Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 25th & 26th May, 2025."

According to the IMD, a depression is present over the East Central Arabian Sea and adjoining south Konkan coast. It is expected to move eastward and cross south coastal Maharashtra by noon on May 24. (ANI)

