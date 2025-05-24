New Delhi, May 24: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and invited him to visit the state for a felicitation by all parties, days after he flagged the lapses in protocol during his visit to the state. Fadnavis met the newly appointed CJI and also urged him to address the Maharashtra legislators at the state Assembly. In a post on X, Fadnavis said it was a matter of pride that Maharashtra has got the honour of having the CJI hailing from the state. Lawyers Don't Want to Work During Vacation but Judiciary Blamed for Backlog of Case: CJI BR Gavai.

"I requested him to accept the invitation for organising an all-party felicitation and also address the legislators on the topic of the Indian Constitution in the state Assembly," Fadnavis said. During his visit to Maharashtra on May 18, Gavai had flagged lapses in protocol extended to the CJI, following which the state government issued directives in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)