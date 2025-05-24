Gorakhpur, May 24: A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here while on a video call with her husband, who is currently working in Saudi Arabia, an official said. The incident took place on Friday night around 10:30 pm in Piprauli, an area under the GIDA police station, he said. The deceased, identified as Khushi, a native of Bihar's Siwan, married Nadeem Ansari from Purana Gola in Bansgaon four years ago. Due to their inter-faith union, the couple was residing in a rented home in Piprauli. Gorakhpur Shocker: Man Mocked Over Weight Shoots at 2 During Feast in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

"Nadeem, who is employed in Medina, Saudi Arabia, had recently visited home but departed again on May 9. On Friday night, after putting their son Asif to bed, Khushi initiated a video call with Nadeem. An argument reportedly ensued between them, and the call disconnected at 10:59 pm," said Circle Officer Ratneshwar Singh. Nadeem immediately contacted a neighbour, who rushed to Khushi's residence. Finding the door locked, the neighbour looked through a window and discovered Khushi hanging from a hook in the ceiling, an official said. Narsinghpur Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashed by Man at Roadside Eatery in Madhya Pradesh For Rejecting Advances, Police Launch Probe After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police were informed, who then broke open the door and recovered her body. The couple's young child remained asleep beside his mother throughout the entire incident. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to Khushi's death is currently underway," said the circle officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.