Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in many parts of Rajasthan where the minimum temperature dipped to 2.2 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, the weather office said on Tuesday.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 3.2 degrees while Bhilwara, Anta (Baran), Dabok, Churu, Karauli and Ganganagar recorded minimum of 3.6, 3.9, 4.5, 5, 5.2 and 6.4 degrees respectively, according to the weather department.

The night temperature in the state capital was 8.5 degrees.

