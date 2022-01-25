Redmi India on Monday announced that the Note 11S smartphone will be introduced on February 9, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the full specifications and price of the device have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. As per the tipster, Redmi Note 11S will be priced Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 costlier than its predecessor 'Redmi Note 10S'. As a reminder, Redmi Note 10S was launched at 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. So it can be said that Redmi Note 11S is likely to be priced at around Rs 16,000. Redmi Note 11S To Be Launched in India on February 9, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the handset is likely to sport a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX3555 sensor and two 2MP lenses. Upfront, there could be a 13MP snapper.

Redmi Note 11S is speculated to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 OS. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Apart from this nothing more is known. Redmi India will reveal the final pricing of the Note 11S phone during the launch event.

