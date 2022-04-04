New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday during a sortie in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, informed a government official.

According to the official, the reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 3rd Roza of Ramadan on April 5 in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"The cause of the crash will be ascertained through an inquiry," the official said.More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)