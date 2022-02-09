Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Anil Agarwal Foundation of the Vedanta Group to develop 25,000 Anganwadi centres as Nand Ghar in the state.

The foundation will develop Nand Ghars by spending about Rs 750 crore (Rs 3 lakh per Anganwadi).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing function that Anganwadi centres can play an important role in preparing children as excellent human resources by giving better nutrition, good education, and culture.

Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development, Shreya Guha and Nand Ghar Chief Executive Officer Ritu Jhingan signed the MoU.

The chief minister said the development of Anganwadi centres as Nand Ghar will improve their infrastructure as well as provide quality education and nutrition to children, according to a release.

"This will also help in further reducing maternal and child mortality," he said.

Gehlot said the state government is continuously strengthening the maternal and child health services in the state. As a result of this, about 95 per cent of the deliveries are now institutionalized, he said.

