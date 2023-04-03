Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Police have seized Rs 21.48 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.

The car driver was arrested as he failed to give a satisfactory answer about the source of the money, they said, adding that the cash was seized.

Also Read | Kerala: Man Sets Woman on Fire in Moving Train in Kozhikode, Eight Injured.

The car was stopped during a routine checking in Shambhupura area. A man and a woman were travelling in the vehicle, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)