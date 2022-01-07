Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police seized 575 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 75 lakh being smuggled from Haryana to Gujarat and arrested one person in this connection on Friday, a top official said.

Additional Director General of Police Ravi Prakash said the seizure was made in Bagru police station area by the CID Crime Branch team, with the help of local police, from a truck container bearing a Haryana registration number.

He said the arrested accused, Sukhdev Jat, revealed that he brought the liquor from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana and was taking it to Gandhidham city in Gujarat. The accused has been involved in illegal transportation of liquor earlier as well, the senior police official said.

The police team recovered from the truck container 575 cartons of different brands of illegal foreign liquor manufactured in Haryana. Further investigation is going on in the matter, police said.

