Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Tanot Mata Mandir near Longewala in Jaisalmer, paying homage at the revered shrine. During his visit, he observed the unexploded bomb shells dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War on the Shri Tanot Rai Mata temple complex, which remarkably did not detonate.

Following the visit, Singh witnessed the ongoing Exercise Thar Shakti at the Longewala border. Rajasthan Exercise Thar Shakti is an Indian Army exercise focused on land-based combat in desert terrains.

On Thursday, Singh on Thursday inaugurated Shaurya Van in Jaisalmer, following which he also visited the 1971 Indo-Pak war museum.

Singh also witnessed the star attraction of Shaurya Van. Shaurya Van is a new light-and-sound show in Thar Desert, dedicated to the bravery of Indian soldiers. The purpose of the show is to honour the Indian soldiers and showcase their valour and sacrifices. The light-and-sound show takes place at the 1971 Indo-Pak museum in Jaisalmer.'

Meanwhile, interacting with soldiers during Barakhana in Jaisalmer Defence Minister stated that "Pakistan will now think twice before attempting any misadventure against India as our Armed Forces have given them a good dose of caution during Operation Sindoor."

Reiterating that the operation is not over but only halted, the Defence Minister warned Pakistan of an even harsher response if it resorts to any misadventure. "Our pilots displayed only a demo of India's power to Pakistan. If given an opportunity, they will showcase our real strength," he said.

Pointing out that the country's adversaries are never inactive, Rajnath Singh exhorted the Armed Forces to remain vigilant & ready, and to take appropriate & effective steps against their activities.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the role the Armed Forces can play in realising the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government of establishing India as a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047. "Our soldiers are not only the protectors of the borders but are the pioneers of nation-building. This century is ours; the future is ours, and with the strides we have made towards self-reliance, I am confident that our military will undoubtedly become the best in the world," he said.

Before the Barakhana, Rajnath Singh inaugurated 'Shauryavan', a one-of-its-kind Cacti-cum-Botanical Garden in Jaisalmer. 'Shauryavan', an initiative of the Indian Army, transforms the expanse of the Thar Desert into a vibrant oasis, symbolising resilience, ecological preservation, and innovation.

Rajnath Singh also paid solemn tribute at the Jaisalmer War Memorial, a 'Shaurya Gantavya', under the 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' initiative. He was briefed on the extensive collection of war trophies and artifacts preserved in the museum at the Memorial which remain as enduring chronicles of the valour of the Indian Army across various theatres of conflict. He witnessed the inaugural display of the Holographic Light & Sound Show at the Memorial. This state-of-the-art technology-based addition enhances the Memorial's standing as a premier destination. (ANI)

