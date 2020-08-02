Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 2 (ANI): A total of 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 44,410.

"Rajasthan recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 44,410 out of which 12,488 cases are active. A total of 31,216 patients have been discharged after treatment," the State Health Department said.

Of the total cases, 31,216 patients have been discharged after recovering from the illness.

With 54,736 positive cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark. (ANI)

