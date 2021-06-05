Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 32 deaths and 942 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths and cases to 8,631 and 9,45,442 respectively, officials said.

Jaipur reported the highest number of deaths at seven, followed by Udaipur (four), according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, maximum of 170 were reported from Jaipur while 133 in Alwar, 70 in Jhunjhunu, 60 in Jodhpur and 44 in Sikar.

A total of 9,15,261 persons have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases at present is 21,550.

