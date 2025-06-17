Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases this year to 456.

According to the latest data, the cases were reported from various hospitals across the state, including Rajasthan Hospital, SPMC Bikaner, AIIMS Jodhpur, RTPCR Chittorgarh, SDMH Jaipur, EHCC Jaipur, SMS Jaipur, M Genix Jaipur, and RNT Jodhpur.

The cases include a 20-year-old male from Banswara, an 18-year-old female from Bikaner, a 30-year-old female and a 27-year-old male from Chittorgarh, a 63-year-old female from Dausa, and a 27-year-old male from Didwana.

In Jaipur, 14 new cases were reported, including males aged 17, 39, 53, and 40, and females aged 19, 26, 10, 75, 30, 31, 50, 29, 22, and 21.

Eight cases were also reported in Jodhpur, including a 27-year-old male. Other districts reporting cases include Karauli, with a 59-year-old female, Kota, with a 27-year-old male, and Udaipur, where six cases were recorded, including males aged 48 and 45 and females aged 28, 56, 57, and 58.

The state has reported 456 cases this year, with 251 active cases, 202 recoveries, and two deaths. Jaipur continues to have the highest number of cases, with 283 reports, followed by Udaipur with 54 cases and Jodhpur with 30 cases.

Other districts with reported cases include Ajmer with 8 cases, Alwar with 4, Banswara with 2, Barmer with 1, Balotra with 2, Bikaner with 12, Bhilwara with 2, Chittorgarh with 12, Churu with 1, Dungarpur with 4, Didwana with 9, Dausa with 4, Jhalawar with 4, Jhunjhunu with 2, Karauli with 3, Kota with 1, Kotputli with 1, Hanumangarh with 1, Nagaur with 2, Phalodi with 1, Pratapgarh with 2, Rajsamand with 1, Sawai Madhopur with 4, Sikar with 2, Tonk with 2, and Sirohi with 1. One other case was also reported. (ANI)

