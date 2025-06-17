Chennai, June 17: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several districts in Tamil Nadu. The warning comes as persistent rains lash the Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore, triggering multiple incidents of tree falls and mudslides that have kept rescue teams on high alert.

According to the RMC, an upper air cyclonic circulation prevailing over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a low-pressure area by Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Weather Update and Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain at Isolated Places, Heatwave Conditions Persist in Interior Regions.

Forecasters say there is a high likelihood that the system will deepen further and move in a northwesterly direction in the coming days. The weather agency attributed the ongoing weather fluctuations to the combined effects of this emerging low-pressure system and a strengthening southwest monsoon. As a result, a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for isolated areas in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore’s ghat sections until June 18.

Theni and Tenkasi districts have also been placed on a heavy rainfall watch. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected over isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through the weekend. Chennai, however, is likely to see only sporadic rainfall over the next few days. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts Till May 17, Says IMD.

As the southwest monsoon gains strength and the low-pressure area moves toward southern Gujarat, the city is expected to experience humid conditions with low chances of rain, said independent weather expert K. Srikanth.

“The strengthening of western wind flow and a delayed sea breeze indicate that Chennai will likely witness more humidity than rain in the coming days,” Srikanth observed. He added that the heavy rains seen in Chennai and surrounding districts last week were due to the weak progress of the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, several locations in the Western Ghats recorded substantial rainfall on Monday. Avalanche in the Nilgiris received 29 cm of rain, while Chinnakallar in Coimbatore recorded 18 cm. Other regions, including Upper Bhavani, Pandalur, and Solaiyar, also reported heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain cautious and avoid travel through vulnerable routes during peak rainfall hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).