Kannur, June 17: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy suffering from a congenital brain condition died after the ambulance carrying him got stuck in a massive traffic jam near Kottiyoor in Kerala’s Kannur district. The child, identified as Prajul from Palchuram, was being rushed to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital in Wayanad on Saturday, June 14. However, the journey turned fatal due to a five-and-a-half-hour delay caused by traffic congestion linked to the annual Kottiyoor temple festival.

According to The Hindu report, the ambulance was called from the Kottiyoor Primary Health Centre in the afternoon but took nearly three-and-a-half hours to reach Prajul’s home, a trip that normally takes just 10 minutes. After picking him up, the vehicle was again caught in heavy traffic for over two hours near Palchuram, further delaying the journey to the hospital. Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Assault Classmate of Class 4, Break His Teeth in Kasargod Over 50-Year-Old Childhood Dispute; Arrested.

Doctors later informed the family that the child might have survived if he had been brought in earlier, reported the Times of India. The traffic congestion was caused by the massive influx of devotees attending the annual Kottiyoor Vysakha Mahotsavam. A stretch of nearly 15 kilometres remained jammed for two consecutive days due to poor traffic management and inadequate parking facilities. Kerala Shocker: Mother Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into River Over Safety Concerns After Alleged Sexual Abuse by Relative.

Heavy rains worsened the situation, forcing many pilgrims to abandon their vehicles and walk long distances to the temple. Local residents expressed outrage, blaming the tragedy on the lack of proper planning and traffic control during the festival. They demanded immediate government intervention to ensure that emergency vehicles can move unhindered during such large gatherings.

