Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): Robbers dug a tunnel and looted silver from a house in Jaipur on Saturday, according to the police official.

"A doctor filed a complaint of missing silver he had kept under tiles, three months ago. We reached the spot and found a tunnel made from a plot behind his residence," said the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Jaipur, Raisingh Beniwal to ANI.

"Further probe is underway," he said. (ANI)

