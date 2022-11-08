Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) A 29-year-old physical training instructor in Rajasthan's Bharatpur underwent a gender reassignment surgery to marry his student.

Meera, who now identifies as Aarav Kuntal, had been in a relationship with Kalpna, whom he met during one of his classes, for five years. The couple finally married on Sunday with the consent of their families.

Meera's transformation into Aarav was accepted by his family, based in Deeg town, and now the couple is excited about their new journey together.

"I wanted to change my gender because I found it difficult to accept my body. I read a news article about gender change in 2010. Since then, I started searching for ways to change my gender and made up my mind to get surgery," Aarav said.

According to a video available online, Aarav came to know about the Delhi doctor who performed his surgery through YouTube.

"I contacted the doctor and the treatment started. The first survey was done on December 25, 2019. The final surgery was performed in December 2021," he said.

He said Kalapna was a student in his school and a family bond also developed.

"When I was going for the surgery, I asked her if she would like to go with me and she agreed," Aarav said.

"I have a friend in Delhi and he asked Kalpna about marriage and she accepted," he said.

Later, Kalpna told her family about the relationship and her family instantly accepted the proposal.

Kalpna, a kabaddi player, credited all her achievements in the sport to Aarav. It was his support that allowed her to play three state-level and one national-level game, she said.

Kalpna said there was a point when she wondered what people would say about such a relationship between a 'guru' and his 'shishya' but her husband's Delhi-based friend supported and motivated them and they decided to proceed with the marriage.

"Me and my family are very happy. I am happier than my husband," she said.

Aarav's father Biri Singh said he used to live like a boy since he was a child.

"My other daughters used to tie rakhi on his wrist.

"When he underwent gender reassignment surgery, he did not tell the family. I am very happy that he has married," Singh said, adding that the couple had the full support of both the families.

