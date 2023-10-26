Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Teja Sena, an organisation for Jats, has declared a bandh in Sikar district tomorrow to protest against Enforcement Directorate's raid at Rajasthan Congress party chief Govind Singh Dotasara's residence.

"We are appealing to people in Sikar to observe a bandh tomorrow in protest against the Enforcement Directorate's raid on our leader Govind Singh Dotasara's residence. ED conducted the raid with mala fide intention. We will conduct a protest march tomorrow against the BJP-led central government which is increasingly indulging in anti-Constitutional conduct," Shriram Bijarnia, State President of Teja Sena said.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case.

The raids were carried out at the official residence of Dotasara at Civil Lines in Rajasthan's Jaipur.Meanwhile, the central probe agency has also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot in the paper leaks case.

The ED's move has triggered sharp reactions from the Congress leaders.

Responding to the summons, The Chief Minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot said everyone knew why this was happening.

"I have received a summon. 12-13 years ago similar allegations were made and we had responded to them. Now again, ED has come. People of Rajasthan do understand why this is happening when model code of conduct is imposed in the state" Vaibhav Gehlot told reporters in Sikar.

Earlier, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that as elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, and IT become the real "Panna Pramukh" of the BJP.Taking to 'X', Kharge wrote, "As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan".

"The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP', he added.Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also criticized the ruling BJP claiming that it has created "terror" in the country. (ANI)

