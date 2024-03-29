Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): Jaipur Police arrested three people for duping foreign tourists on Friday. Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that after the information about fraud with foreign tourists was received through an email, the accused have been arrested.

On the instructions of DCP North Rashi Dogra, a special team was formed under the leadership of Additional DCP Ranu Sharma, ACP Dr Hemant Jakhar and SHO Tourist Dharam Singh.

This team took action and arrested three accused, including the kingpin.

Biju George Joseph said, "On March 28, the complainant Saso Takeshi lodged a complaint through mail after reaching his native place in Japan that he had come to visit Jaipur on December 2, 2022, and was residing at Hotel Morbi Inn and he was deceived by three locals."

He further said that on December 3, the victim had planned to visit Jaipur.

"Outside the hotel, he met an auto driver whose name was Sharif. The auto driver spoke to Saso in Japanese and convinced him to visit Jaipur, after this, he deceived him. He took him to another location, where two people pretending to be police officers threatened to send him to jail and then took him to a showroom and purchased gold worth more than Rs 25 lakh using his credit card," the Commissioner further said.

The Commissioner said that as soon as this complaint was registered, the police formed a special team and the three accused, Qayyum, Asghar, and Sharif, were arrested.

He further said that other accused are also absconding in the case. The accused will be caught soon. (ANI)

