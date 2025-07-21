New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded around 2,096 cases of illegal mining across its 20 districts in the Aravalli region in the last five years, according to government data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The data provided by Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a question by Congress MP Murari Lal Meena also showed that authorities lodged 3,224 FIRs in illegal mining cases from 2020-21 to July 15, 2025, and recovered a total penalty of Rs 248 crore.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

Bhilwara district reported the highest number of illegal mining cases at 514. The district also topped in penalty recovery, collecting Rs 57.60 crore over five years.

A total of 1,102 FIRs were lodged and 4,731 vehicles and machines were seized in 4,838 enforcement actions involving illegal mining, mineral transportation and storage.

Also Read | 'DGCA Cracking Under Pressure': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flags Civil Aviation Safety Concerns During Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha; Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Responds (Watch Video).

Jaipur district recorded 184 illegal mining cases and collected Rs 29.85 crore in penalties. Enforcement officials in the district lodged 68 FIRs and seized 4,344 vehicles and machines in 4,261 operations.

Tonk district reported 61 cases of illegal mining and a penalty recovery of Rs 25.93 crore. Officials filed 510 FIRs and seized 2,733 vehicles and machines in 2,783 total actions.

Pali district recorded 137 cases and Rs 26.69 crore in penalties. A total of 97 FIRs were lodged and 2,199 vehicles and machines seized.

Alwar district reported 123 illegal mining cases, 337 FIRs and a penalty recovery of Rs 11.15 crore. There were 1,480 total enforcement actions, and 1,464 vehicles and machines were seized.

Udaipur district reported 111 illegal mining cases, 184 FIRs and Rs 16.50 crore in penalties. Enforcement agencies seized 1,577 vehicles and machines in 1,479 operations.

Rajsamand district accounted for 208 illegal mining cases and Rs 14.05 crore in penalties. Officials lodged 220 FIRs and seized 1,693 vehicles and machines.

Ajmer district saw 171 cases, 115 FIRs, 1,495 vehicle seizures and recovered Rs 9.12 crore in penalties.

Dungarpur district reported 129 illegal mining cases, 37 FIRs and Rs 6.15 crore in penalties. Sirohi district had 53 cases, 24 FIRs and recovered Rs 6.25 crore. Salumber recorded 74 cases and Rs 6 crore in penalties.

Dausa district reported 56 cases of illegal mining and recovered Rs 4.01 crore in penalties. Officials lodged 86 FIRs and seized 678 vehicles and machines in 705 enforcement actions.

Beawar district reported 84 cases and Rs 4.76 crore in penalty. Banswara recorded 43 cases and Rs 4.33 crore. Kotputli-Behror also reported 56 cases with Rs 4.41 crore in penalty recovery.

Didwana-Kuchaman had 58 cases of illegal mining and collected Rs 2.37 crore in penalties. Pratapgarh reported 36 cases and Rs 2.52 crore.

Sikar district, with 30 illegal mining cases, collected Rs 7.69 crore.

Some districts reported relatively fewer cases but higher penalties due to the scale or frequency of mineral transport violations.

Salumber, despite only 74 illegal mining cases, recovered Rs 6 crore. Similarly, Dungarpur recovered over Rs 6.15 crore from 129 cases.

The ministry informed the House that mining is regulated by the state governments under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

It said Rajasthan has taken several steps to check illegal mining in the Aravalli region.

These include the deployment of Border Home Guards and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary at mineral check-posts, GPS and RFID tagging of mineral transport vehicles, creation of vigilance and data analysis teams, amendment of the Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules in January 2025 and the introduction of automated weighing systems.

The government said geofencing of legal mining lease areas and known illegal mining sites has been introduced to monitor vehicle movement and prevent unauthorised access. District-level monitoring committees have been constituted to promote legal and environmentally responsible mining.

To address the demand-supply gap of riverbed sand and gravel, the Rajasthan government has introduced the M-Sand Policy 2024, which promotes the use of manufactured sand.

The ministry also said that the Aravalli Green Wall Project has been launched to restore the fragile ecological balance of the Aravalli range.

"The Aravalli Landscape Restoration i.e. Aravalli Green Wall Project, aims to follow an integrated landscape approach in eco-restoration, focusing on improving the overall ecology of the landscape,” the minister said in his written reply.

The project is being implemented through convergence of multiple government schemes, including the Green India Mission, CAMPA, MGNREGA, State Plan funds and externally aided projects. The restoration work will continue till 2034 and the local community is expected to play a central role at all stages, he said.

The Aravallis stretching 700 km from Gujarat to Delhi are India's oldest mountain range and the source of important rivers such as the Chambal, Sabarmati and the Luni. Its forests, grasslands and wetlands support endangered plant and animal species.

The mountain range acts as a natural barrier against desertification, preventing the expansion of the Thar desert and protecting cities such as Delhi, Jaipur and Gurugram.

However, deforestation, mining, livestock grazing and human encroachment are worsening desertification, damaging aquifers, drying up lakes and reducing the range's ability to sustain wildlife.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)