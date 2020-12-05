Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): The political advisor of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, Tamilaruvi Manian on Saturday said that their political party which will be launched in January 2021 will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

"We will contest on all 234 seats in next Assembly elections. Our politics will be spiritual politics unlike the politics of hatred, currently being practised. We will not slam anybody," Manian told reporters here.

Earlier on Thursday, putting an end to all speculations, Rajnikanth had announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

He said an official declaration regarding the same will be made on December 31.

In a brief statement released on Twitter, Rajinikanth said that his party would fight the Assembly election in 2021 and "emerge victorious".

The superstar, who announced his entry into politics in 2017, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi, tweeted: "A political party will be launched in January; Announcement regarding it will be made on December 31."

Tamil Nadu is set to go to Assembly elections in 2021. (ANI)

