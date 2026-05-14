iQOO Z11 Price, Expected Specifications; Check All Details Before Launch in India

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iQOO is reportedly preparing to launch its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z11, in the Indian market by mid-June 2026. According to recent leaks from industry tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Indian variant is expected to debut around June 15 and may feature significant hardware differences compared to the model previously released in China. Positioned in the competitive mid-range segment, the device is tipped to arrive with a price tag below INR 30,000, targeting performance-focused consumers.

The anticipated shift in hardware suggests iQOO is tailoring the device specifically for Indian market demands, moving away from the MediaTek-based architecture used in the Chinese version. While official confirmation from the brand is still pending, the leaked timeline indicates that promotional teasers and formal announcements are likely to surface in the coming weeks as the launch date approaches. Motorola Razr Fold Price in India, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z11 Specifications and Hardware Details

The most notable change for the Indian iteration of the iQOO Z11 is the reported move to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. This differs from the Chinese model, which utilised MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Full Power Edition chipset. Additionally, the Indian variant is expected to run Android 16 straight out of the box, offering users the latest software experience available.

Specific details regarding the display, battery capacity, and camera configuration for the Indian model have not yet been confirmed. However, for context, the Chinese version focused heavily on endurance and gaming, featuring a massive 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED panel boasting a 165Hz refresh rate. It also included a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary rear camera and a 7,000mm2 VC cooling system. It remains to be seen if these high-end gaming specifications will be retained alongside the new Qualcomm chipset. Nord CE6 Lite Launched in India: OnePlus Begins Sale of Nord CE 6 Lite 5G; Check Price, Colours and Where To Buy.

iQOO Z11 Price in India

The iQOO Z11 is expected to launch in India with a price point under INR 30,000. At this level, the smartphone is set to compete directly with mid-range offerings from brands such as Poco, Realme, Motorola, and OnePlus. The combination of a new-generation Snapdragon processor and a sub-INR 30,000 price tag suggests iQOO intends to maintain its reputation for providing high performance-to-price ratios in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizbot), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).