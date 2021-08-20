New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveiled a statue of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary at the India Youth Congress office here on Friday.

The IYC organised a slew of programmes, including blood donation camps and a rangoli exhibition, to mark the occasion. The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi is observed as ''Sadbhavana Diwas'' by the Congress.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the prime minister of the country from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20 in 1944. He was assassinated by the LTTE during an election campaign in 1991.

"Rajiv Gandhi, who became the prime minister at the age of 40, created modern India. He laid the foundation of digital India and was the father of Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication revolution. On his initiative, the Indian telecommunication network was established,” said Srinivas BV, national president, IYC.

“He will continue to be known for his martyrdom, his ideas, and as the architect of modern India," he said.

National in-charge of Youth Congress Krishna Allavaru paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, saying it was because of his vision and leadership that India touched the "dimension of development".

“He focused on the upliftment of every section of the society and worked to strengthen them. Rajiv Gandhi paved the way for development in the country through establishment of peace," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Pawan Bansal, AICC general secretary and organisation in-charge K C Venugopal were among the leaders present on the occasion.

