Guwahati, August 20: The admit card for the PST/PET Constable Recruitment has been released by Assam’s State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) can download the hall ticket from the official website of the SLPRB - slprbassam.in. IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released By Indian Air Force At afcat.cdac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The PET/PST will begin on September 1 in 15 districts of the state. These 15 districts are - Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Hojai, 8) Jorhat, Morigaon, Kamrup(M), Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Udalgari. Aspirants can contact help line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com if they find any difficulty in downloading the admit card. OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Admit Card Online at osssc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the board - slprbassam.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for PST/PET’.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

Notably, the candidates who had appeared in the PST/PET earlier need not appear again. Only the candidates of the 15 districts have access to download the admit card. There will not be any marks of PST round, while the PET will have 40 marks.

