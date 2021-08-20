Panaji, Aug 20: The Goa police on Friday arrested a person from Ahmedabad in Gujarat charged with the murder of a local businessman in Pernem sub-district of North Goa in July this year.

A statement issued by the Goa Police Crime Branch said the accused has been identified as Jaypuri Gosai from Gujarat, who hacked 50-year-old Chandrakant Bandekar to death after taking a lift from him in July.

"Upon interrogation Gosai revealed that he had come to Goa in June 2021. When he ran out of money, he decided to return to Ahmedabad and while on his way from Goa, he asked for a lift from the deceased. Upon seeing his gold chain, he was tempted to rob it so he stabbed the deceased and fled with his valuables," the Goa Police added.

