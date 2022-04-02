Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said people of Uttar Pradesh painted the entire state saffron in the recent assembly elections, as he lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for living up to their expectations.

Singh arrived in Lucknow on Saturday for a two-day visit.

"In this election, you played such a Holi that entire Uttar Pradesh was painted saffron. It seemed that the colour coming out of each 'pichkari' was saffron," he said.

"People have formed a BJP government again, and in Uttar Pradesh, it is after 37-38 years that any party has formed its government for the second time in a row. This has been possible only because of the blessings of the people of the state," Singh said.

"The work done by the government from 2017 till now under the leadership of Yogiji has been as per the expectations of the people, and I can say that he (Yogi) has fully lived up to the test of the people," the minister said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said he is so popular that every child of the country knows his name. For the poor and the middle class, massive work has been done under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he added.

Singh further said that he has come here to take part in a 'chaupal' programme with the people.

BJP MLA Neeraj Bora welcomed Singh and presented him a memento.

Singh, who is also the local MP, reached the Lucknow airport on Saturday evening where he was welcomed by public representatives and officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

