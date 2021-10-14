New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) For BJP's senior-most member 106-year-old Narayan, popularly known as Bhulai Bhai, Thursday became special as party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the centenarian after learning that he had sought an appointment to meet him.

"I am feeling young and rejuvenated after meeting you," Narayan told Singh as they met at the Uttar Pradesh Sadan here.

It is like Lord Krishna has come to meet Sudama, said the veteran BJP member, who completes 70 years of association with the party and its predecessor Jana Sangh on Vijay Dashmi on Friday.

Narayan, who is a former MLA and has been active in politics since the days of the Jan Sangh.

His association with Singh dates back to 1977 when both were members of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, and he has worked with BJP ideologues such as Deendayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mookherjee.

Narayan had sought an appointment with Singh, but after the defence minister learnt about it, he went and met him at the Uttar Pradesh Sadan, the state's guesthouse in the national capital.

Singh felicitated Narayan with a shawl and also gifted him a dhoti and a kurta.

"On the eve of Vijaya Dashami, it was a pleasant feeling to meet 106-year-old Narayan ji 'Bhulai Bhai', who was the MLA of the Jana Sangh from Uttar Pradesh, and currently, is the senior-most party worker of the country. His simplicity is very inspiring. I wish Maa Durga for his good health," Singh tweeted about the meeting and also posted a photo of him with Narayan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called Bhulai Bhai in April last year during the first wave of Covid pandemic and sought his blessings.

