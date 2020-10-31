New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary.

"I remember and bow before the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who shaped the country into a thread of unity on his birth anniversary. Today we all need to reiterate this resolve to dedicate oneself towards maintaining the unity, integrity and security of the nation," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Uttarakhand | Century-Old Jauljibi Mela Not to Be Held This Year in Dharchula Due to COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines And Coronavirus Updates on October 31, 2020.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi. (ANI)

Also Read | Indira Gandhi 36th Death Anniversary: From Leading India to Victory in 1971 War to Pokhran Nuclear Test, Here Are 5 Reasons Why Former PM is Called ‘Iron Lady of India’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)