New Delhi, October 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade there. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary in Delhi. The air quality in Delhi continued to be in 'very poor' category. The Air Quality Index was in 'very poor' category near IGI Airport on Saturday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

In Turkey, the search and rescue operation was underway in Izmir city after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of life & property. As per Turkey's Disaster & Emergency Management Presidency, death toll stands at 17 so far, 709 injured.