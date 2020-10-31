Today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism. No one can benefit from terrorism and violence. India has always fought against terrorism: PM Modi in Gujarat
With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 81,37,119. With 551 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,21,641. Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.
Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Delhi: Air quality continues to remain under the hazardous category in several areas of the national capital; visuals from ITO, DND & Ghazipur area. Air Quality Index at 459 in Anand Vihar area at 7 am, in 'hazardous' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data
Uttarakhand: Century-old Jauljibi Mela not to be held this year in Dharchula due to COVID-19. "Local traders have unanimously decided not to hold traditional Jauljibi Mela this year as they believe that if you have life, you have world," says Jauljibi Mela Organiser Laxman Bisht.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.
#WATCH Live from Kevadia, Gujarat: PM Modi at Statue of Unity on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (source: DD) https://t.co/dIvvuo4LmU— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020
New Delhi, October 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade there. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary in Delhi. The air quality in Delhi continued to be in 'very poor' category. The Air Quality Index was in 'very poor' category near IGI Airport on Saturday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
In Turkey, the search and rescue operation was underway in Izmir city after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of life & property. As per Turkey's Disaster & Emergency Management Presidency, death toll stands at 17 so far, 709 injured.