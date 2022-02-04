New Delhi, February 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings today in Dasuya, Sujanpur and Gurdaspur districts of poll-bound Punjab.

As per information from Defence Minister's office, he will address a public meeting in Dasuya at 11.55 am, Sujanpur at 2.15 pm, and Gurdaspur at 3.45 pm.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab polls in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. It is the bigger party in the alliance.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Election Commission has given some relaxation on public meetings in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases. It has allowed public meetings with 1,000 people.

