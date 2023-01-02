Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Those behind the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village will not go unpunished, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident.

Four people were killed and six others injured on Sunday in the attack in Rajouri district, and on Monday, an IED blast near one of the victim's house claimed a child's life and hurt four others.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Sinha said in a tweet.

The lieutenant governor announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians "martyred in the dastardly attack". He said that the seriously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh.

Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured, Sinha said.

Protests over the Dangri attack and the IED blast rocked Rajouri town, amid a complete shut down.

The Sunday attack was the first such in the past many years in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region and coincided with the first day of the New Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)