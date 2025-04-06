Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Navami, devotees arrived in large numbers at Haridwar's Maya Devi Temple to perform aarti and offer prayers on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his warm greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of Lord Ram's values, urging citizens to imbibe his ideals in their lives for the greater good of the state and nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami'and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu extends her greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking on X, she wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival gives the message of religion, justice and duty. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has presented high ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony and bravery to mankind."

"His concept of good governance, i.e. Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. I wish that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India," the post added on X.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability.

She mounts a lotus, and it is said that she killed the demon 'Mahishasura' on the ninth day, which is why it is termed 'Maha Navami'. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. (ANI)

