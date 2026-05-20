‘Let’s Go Girl’: Disha Patani Cheers for Besties Mouni Roy and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes 2026 Looks

Amid ongoing developments in her personal life, actress Mouni Roy made a high-profile appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, drawing strong public support from her close friend and colleague, Disha Patani. Roy, who recently confirmed her separation from businessman Suraj Nambiar, shared glimpses of her time on the French Riviera on social media, where Patani quickly led the cheers. Patani also extended her support to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is attending the festival for an event hosted by luxury brand Chopard. Cannes 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez Awes in Shimmery Black Ensemble With Chopard Diamonds (See Pics).

Disha Patani Cheers for Mouni Roy and Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes 2026

Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy posted a series of photos against the backdrop of the French Riviera, sporting a black-and-white ensemble. She captioned the post, "Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x." Roy is reportedly attending the festival's Marché du Film for the upcoming screening of her Indo-American project, Bombay Stories. Patani was quick to comment on the post, writing, "Let's go girl," accompanied by heart emojis.

Mouni Roys Cannes 2026 Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Jacqueline Fernandez's Cannes 2026 Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

The public show of camaraderie comes as Roy navigates a challenging personal phase following her recent divorce announcement. In addition to supporting Roy, Patani also praised Jacqueline Fernandez, who shared images from her appearance at the Chopard Miracle Show in Cannes. Fernandez wore a black fur dress accessorised with high-end jewellery for the occasion. Patani commented on Fernandez's post, simply writing, "Beauty," alongside a red heart emoji.

Disha Patani Cheers for BFFs Mouni Roy and Jacqueline Fernandez

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiars Separation

The public interaction between the actresses follows weeks of intense social media speculation regarding Roy's marriage. On May 14, 2026, Roy and her estranged husband, Suraj Nambiar, issued a joint statement officially confirming their decision to part ways after four years of marriage, requesting privacy to navigate the transition amicably.

Following the announcement, internet speculation inadvertently targeted Patani. Observers noticed that Patani had unfollowed Nambiar on Instagram just before the split became public, leading some online commentators to falsely link her close friendship with Roy to the marital separation. The speculation prompted Nambiar to issue a clarifying statement on social media, dismissing rumors surrounding alimony and explicitly requesting the public not to involve innocent friends in their private matters. Roy has since disabled comments on several of her social media posts to curb online trolling.

Disha Patani's Work Front

Beyond her high-profile industry friendships, Patani is currently marking major milestones in her professional career. Earlier this month, the official trailer for the high-stakes fantasy saga The Portal of Force was unveiled, signaling Patani’s formal debut in Hollywood. In the film, created by Lado Okhotnikov, Patani stars as Jessica, "The Chosen One," acting as a central narrative bridge between two warring factions known as the Statiguards and the Holiguards. Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy Turns Heads in Monochrome Dress in Glamorous Seaside Look After Separation With Suraj Nambiar (See Pics).

She shares the screen with an international cast that includes veteran actor Kevin Spacey. On the domestic front, Patani is scheduled to appear next in the Hindi film Awarapan 2, which is slated for a theatrical release in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).