Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Ranchi Police have registered a case under section 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner and manager of a hotel where RJD leader Tej Pratap stayed when he visited the city to meet his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

An FIR has also been registered against Tej Pratap Yadav too, under sections 188, 269, 270 and 34 of IPC. In his complaint, CO has said it was found after verification that Tej Pratap Yadav and others were staying at the hotel without obtaining any permission from concerned authorities. Furthermore, he left for his home state without following home quarantine rules. This is the violation of government guidelines and is against the Disaster Management Act.

The FIR was lodged at Ranchi's Chutia police station on a written complaint of a circle officer(CO). The CO had received information that rooms had been given to Tej Pratap Yadav flouting the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presently, operating of hotels, lodges and guesthouses are prohibited in Jharkhand in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Thus, after receiving the information the CO went there to inspect at night and found Tej Pratap was staying there. In the complaint, it is stated that this was a violation of government order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tej Pratap was in Ranchi on Thursday and met his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav at RIMS director's bungalow. (ANI)

