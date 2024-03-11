Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Raveena Tandon-starrer "Patna Shuklla" will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.

Directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced by Arbaaz Khan's Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd, the film follows the plot of a small-time lawyer and homemaker (Tandon) who gets thrown into a tangled scam and has to fight for the justice for a victim of a roll number scam.

"'Patna Shuklla' holds a special place in my heart because it is based on the backdrop of the roll number scam. At its heart, it is a common woman's story: her extraordinary resilience and her ultimate fight for justice," Budakoti said in a statement.

Tandon said her character's journey will resonate with women in India.

"I've poured a part of myself into my character, and I'm eagerly looking forward to everyone experiencing it on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer offers just a glimpse, and there's so much more awaiting the audience in the full film," she said.

Arbaaz said the film is special in the way it deals with a woman's fight for justice.

"Patna Shuklla" also stars Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and late Satish Kaushik.

