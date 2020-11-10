Dehradun, Nov 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a secretariat building in Gairsain, which was made the summer capital of the state earlier this year.

The secretariat building will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.

Besides this, foundation stone laying and inauguration of 81 development projects worth over Rs 240 crore for Gairsain was also done by the chief minister.

The projects include several drinking water projects, construction of a mini stadium at Malari, besides reconstruction and widening of a number of roads in the area.

Rawat said Rs 25,000 crore will be spent on the development of the summer capital over the next 10 years.

Private investors will also be involved in the development of Gairsain, he said. The chief minister had declared Gairsain the summer capital of Uttarakhand in March this year. A notification was also issued in this regard in June after the governor's consent.

Gairsain, which represents the aspirations of the hill people of Uttarakhand, has been an emotive issue exploited by all political parties in successive elections.

The chief minister said other parties only made promises on Gairsain while the BJP went one step ahead by actually declaring it as the summer capital of the state.

Rawat also visited the 'samadhi sthal' of freedom fighter Veer Chand Singh Garhwali at Dudhatoli.

