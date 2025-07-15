India News | 'Ready to Play Any Role in Bihar for Congress,' Says Pappu Yadav After Meeting Rahul, Kharge

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea, Pappu Yadav, on Monday said he is ready to play any role the party gives him for the Bihar assembly polls, after a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Yadav also told reporters that the Congress had no shortage of faces for the post of chief minister in Bihar.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Ushers In AI Era; Adopts Multilingual Access, Digital Attendance, Real-Time Transcriptions To Modernise Parliamentary Operations.

He mentioned the names of Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and MP Tariq Anwar as probable Congress faces for the post.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Kumar were present at the meeting.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

This is the first time that Yadav has participated in a meeting regarding the Bihar election. The meeting was held at the Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters here.

Just a few days ago, during a march against special intensive review in Patna, Pappu Yadav, along with Kanhaiya Kumar, were not allowed to board the truck carrying Mahagathbandhan leaders. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were on that truck.

This was the first time Yadav met Rahul Gandhi after the incident.

Yadav said he will do everything possible to take the ideology of Rahul Gandhi to every household in Bihar.

Sources say Yadav also had separate discussions with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)