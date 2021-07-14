New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A record allocation of 109.33 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) food grains for free distribution in Uttar Pradesh has been made under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) which will benefit over 14.71 crore beneficiaries, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Wednesday.

The cost of these food grains amounts to Rs 40,093 crore, the ministry said.

Under this scheme, 5 kg food grains per person, which includes 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice, per month was distributed additionally to the NFSA beneficiaries. Uttar Pradesh has the highest allocation in the country under NFSA.

The Government is bearing the entire cost on account of such distribution including food subsidy, intra-state transportation and dealers' margin and the foodgrains are being issued free of cost to the state government by the Food Corporation of India.

The ministry also said that the automation of the public distribution system in the state has been a key feature behind this increased transparency in PDS. The automation of PDS operations has manifold benefits both for the state government as well as citizens.

As per the government, biometric authentication of beneficiaries has minimised fraudulent practices, pilferage. The state is recording 100 per cent authentication-based transactions. Moreover, more than 30 lakh duplicate beneficiaries removed and approximately 7 lakh dormant ration cards have been scrapped.

While biometric authentication has ensured that the right beneficiary gets the right quantity at the right price, dedicated helplines and mobile applications have made lodging of complaints, giving feedback easier for beneficiaries.

Portability has enabled beneficiary to buy ration from any shop in the state or outside the state. (ANI)

