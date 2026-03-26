Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday confirmed the surrender of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member Papa Rao, stating that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target to eliminate Naxalism from the country by the end of this month.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, while speaking to the reporters, said, "... PM Modi and HM Amit Shah have a goal of ending naxalism in the entire country this month... Papa Rao has surrendered. It is good..."

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He further said, "Khelo India national tribal games are being hosted in the country for the first time. Chhattisgarh is fortunate to host this... "

Meanwhile, the surrender of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member and South Sub Zonal Bureau in-charge Pappa Rao, along with 17 other Maoist cadres, marks a decisive breakthrough in sustained efforts to bring an end to Left Wing Extremism in the Bastar region, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said on Tuesday.

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IG Bastar P Sundarraj informed that the group of 18 Maoist cadres, including DKSZC member Pappa Rao, DVCM (Divisional Committee Member) Prakash Madvi, and DVCM Anil Tatti, has reached out to the government expressing their willingness to shun violence and embrace a peaceful life in the mainstream."The surrender of DKSZC member and South Sub Zonal Bureau in-charge Pappa Rao, along with 17 other cadres, marks a decisive breakthrough in our sustained efforts to bring an end to Left Wing Extremism in the region. The group of 18 Maoist cadres, including DKSZC member Pappa Rao, DVCM Prakash Madvi, and DVCM Anil Tatti, has reached out to the government expressing their willingness to shun violence and embrace a peaceful life in the mainstream. As part of the surrender process, they will be handing over AK-47 rifles and other weapons," he said.

He added that out of the 18 surrendered Maoist cadres, 07 are female cadres, and the formal reintegration process of all 18 surrendered cadres will be carried out subsequently.

"Out of the 18 surrendered cadres, 07 are female cadres. The formal reintegration process of all 18 surrendered cadres from the South Sub Zonal Bureau area, including DKSZC member Pappa Rao, will be carried out subsequently," Sundarraj said. (ANI)

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