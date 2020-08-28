Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Gujarat recorded a highest single-day spike of 1,272 coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 92,601 on Friday, the health department said.

Fourteen patients died during this period, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 2,978, it said.

Also Read | NEET-JEE Exams 2020 Row: Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Narendra Modi to Take Impromptu Opinion of Students During 'Mann Ki Baat'.

1,050 COVID-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recovered cases to 74,551.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)