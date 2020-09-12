Raipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday saw its biggest single-day spike of 3,120 coronavirus cases, which took its tally to 61,763, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 539 after 21 people succumbed to the infection and co- morbidities between September 9-12, he added.

As many as 759 people were discharged from various hospitals following recovery while 96 patients completed their home isolation, the official said.

With these, the state has recorded 27,978 recoveries, and now has 33,246 active cases, he said.

Of 3,120 fresh cases found in 28 districts, the maximum was reported in Raipur (764 cases), which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, followed by Rajnandgaon (273), Durg (263), Raigarh (180), Kabirdham (150), Janjgir-Champa (150) and Bilaspur (128), he said.

"The new cases also include two persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states. Of the 21 fatalities, eight died on Saturday, nine on Friday, three on September 10 and one on September 9," he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 48,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 21,229 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 250 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 61,763, new cases 3,120, deaths 539, recovered 27,978, active cases 33,246, people tested so far 7,72,134.

