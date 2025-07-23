New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday latched on to JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav's critical remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar to slam the exercise, saying that when partners within the ruling alliance themselves raise alarm, it exposes the "rottenness at the core of this operation".

The principal opposition party said the remarks were a reflection of the scale and seriousness of the "electoral fraud".

The Congress' attack came after Yadav broke ranks with the ruling NDA to oppose the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, and said it will raise questions on the verdict of the Lok Sabha polls held last year.

Yadav told PTI that the Election Commission must put SIR on hold for at least six months to allow adequate time to eligible voters to file requisite proof and remove those who may not have voting rights.

Reacting to Yadav's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "The dubious SIR exercise in Bihar, and those planned in other states, are not merely 'political propaganda' by the opposition as the BJP claims. This isn't a narrative crafted by the Congress or the Opposition."

There is a genuine apprehension among voters that this is a calculated "votebandi" exercise designed to manipulate electoral outcomes, he said on X.

"When partners within the NDA themselves raise alarm, it exposes the rottenness at the core of this operation. These statements are not coincidence -- they are a reflection of the scale and seriousness of this electoral fraud," Venugopal said.

"A truly independent and transparent scrutiny will lay bare what it really is: a massive vote theft unfolding under the ECI's (Election Commission of India's)watch," he said.

Yadav asked if the electoral roll was correct for the Lok Sabha polls, then how it can be incorrect for the assembly polls to be held in a few months.

"Have I been elected on the basis of the incorrect electoral roll? It will then raise questions on the entire poll process," the Lok Sabha MP from Banka said.

He said lakhs of migrants living outside Bihar may be denied their voting rights due to the "hasty" process.

Asked about his party's support for the SIR, he said he is expressing an independent view as an MP of the Lok Sabha.

