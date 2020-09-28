Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) The Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army celebrated the 193rd Gunners Day on Monday at the Chandimandir military station, a defence spokesperson said here.

Gunners Day marks the raising of the Five (Bombay) Mountain Battery on September 28, 1827.

Also Read | Restaurants in Maharashtra to Reopen From October 1? Govt Framed SOPs, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maj Gen Harinder Singh, officiating major general of Artillery, Western Command, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti on the military station premises and paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives serving the country, the official said.

The Regiment of Artillery continues its quest for excellence and lives up to its motto "Sarvatra Izzat-o-Iqbal (Everywhere with Honour and Glory)", he added.

Also Read | How to Unlink Facebook Account From Instagram in a Couple of Seconds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)