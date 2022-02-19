Chandigarh, February 19: Ahead of Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday directed Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar senior Superindent of Police (SP) to register an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties."

The actions were taken after a complaint was registered by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) In a letter to the senior SP of SAS Nagar, the state's Chief Electoral Officer said that a complaint in this regard was registered on February 18 by Arshdeep Singh Kler, Vice President and Spokesperson of SAD.

It stated that SAD leader had raised an objection to a video uploaded on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, "to malign the image of Shiromani Akali Dal and other political parties in the eyes of the general public." Pick-Up and Drop Facility for Persons with Disabilities, Elderly Voters.

"The case stands reported to ECI for further necessary action," it added.

The Punjab Chief Electoral Officer further said that the video clip is not approved by State level MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee).

The Model Code of Conduct has been in force in poll-bound Punjab since January 8, after the Election Commission announced polling dates in five state including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

