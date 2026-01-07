Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 7 (ANI): Rehearsals are underway for the 78th Army Day Parade, scheduled to be held in Jaipur on January 15.

This parade marks a historic first, as the event will be held in a public setting outside a traditional military cantonment.

The parade will showcase "Operation Sindoor" assets, including T-90 tanks, BrahMos missiles, M-777 howitzers, and others.

In a post on X, the Indian Army also shared a glimpse of the rehearsals.

"Get a glimpse of the rehearsals underway in Jaipur as the Indian Army prepares for a spectacular display of valour, discipline and military might," they said.

15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence

On the 78th Army Day, the country will showcase its significant technological advancements as part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and self-reliance.

Meanwhile, the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade was also held at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Tickets for the Republic Day Parade scheduled on January 26, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, are available now.

Sales will continue until January 14, 2026, and tickets can be purchased daily from 9 am until the allotted quota is exhausted.

For the Republic Day Parade, tickets are priced at Rs 20 and Rs 100. Tickets for the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat will be available at Rs 20, while tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony are priced at Rs 100.

In addition, offline tickets are available at designated counters in Delhi on production of an original photo identity card, such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, or an ID card issued by the Central or State government. The same photo ID must be presented at all three events.

Offline ticket counters will operate from January 5 to January 14, 2026, between 10 am and 1 pm, and again from 2 pm to 5 pm, at six locations: Sena Bhawan (near Gate No. 5, inside the boundary wall), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No. 3, inside the boundary wall), Jantar Mantar (main gate, inside the boundary wall), Parliament House (reception), Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, near Gates No. 3 and 4), and Kashmere Gate Metro Station (concourse level, near Gate No. 8). (ANI)

