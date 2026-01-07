Delhi, January 7: The Ministry of Defence has officially launched the sale of tickets for India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, set to take place on January 26, 2026. Starting Monday, January 5, citizens have been able to secure seats for the main parade at Kartavya Path, as well as the Beating Retreat ceremony and its full-dress rehearsal. With a daily quota system in place, early reports indicate a high demand, as thousands of spectators seek to witness the nation’s premier display of military prowess and cultural heritage.

This year’s celebrations carry the theme "Vande Mataram," marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, alongside a continued focus on "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India). The tickets will remain available through January 14, or until the daily allotted quotas are exhausted. To ensure security and streamlined entry, the government has mandated the use of official photo identification for all booking and entry processes. Republic Day 2026: Nearly 3,000 Tickets for R-Day Parade, Beating Retreat Sold Online on Day 1.

How To Book Republic Day Parade 2026 Tickets Through Online and Offline Channels

For the convenience of the public, the Ministry has provided both digital and physical booking options. Online tickets can be purchased through the dedicated "Aamantran" portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in. Users are required to register with a mobile number and upload a valid government-issued ID to complete the transaction.

Those preferring in-person purchases can visit six designated counters across New Delhi, including Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, and major metro stations like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. These booths operate in two shifts: from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. 'Monday Republic Day' This Year: As Republic Day 2026 Returns to Monday, Know How Many Times R-Day Fell on the First Day of the Week Since 2001.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Schedule and Ticket Pricing

The government has maintained a tiered pricing structure to make the events accessible to a broad audience. The primary events and their respective costs are as follows:

Republic Day Parade: Tickets are priced at INR 100 and INR 20.

Beating Retreat Full-Dress Rehearsal: All tickets are priced at INR 20.

Beating Retreat Ceremony: Tickets are priced at INR 100.

Attendees are reminded that the original photo ID used during the booking process, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or Voter ID, must be carried to the venue for physical verification. Security at Kartavya Path and Vijay Chowk will be stringent, with officials advising guests to arrive at least two hours before the scheduled start times.

Given the "Cold Day" warnings frequently issued for Delhi in late January, the Ministry also recommends that spectators dress warmly for the early morning events. As the daily quota for the parade is often exhausted within hours of opening at 9:00 AM, prospective visitors are encouraged to monitor the official portal for real-time availability.

