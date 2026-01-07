Delhi, January 7: Motorists in the national capital have a scheduled opportunity to resolve pending traffic fines as the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), in collaboration with the Delhi Traffic Police, prepares to host the first National Lok Adalat of 2026. The event, set for Saturday, January 10, will allow vehicle owners to settle compoundable traffic challans issued up to October 31, 2025.

To manage the expected high turnout and ensure a structured process, authorities have implemented a mandatory online token system. This pre-registration process is designed to prevent overcrowding at court complexes and to provide applicants with a specific time slot for their hearing. Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10: Chance for Motorists To Resolve Traffic Challans; Check Registration Link, Token Process and More.

Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10

National Lok Adalat to be held on 10.01.2026 @NALSALegalAid pic.twitter.com/EQWyaN3EvV — Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) (@DSLSA_DELHI) January 3, 2026

Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10: Token Registration Process

The window for downloading participation tokens is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 8, at 10:00 AM. Interested motorists must visit the official Delhi Traffic Police website or the DSLSA portal to secure their spot.

Applicants will need to provide their vehicle registration number or the specific challan number to generate a token. Given the high demand observed during previous Lok Adalats, these slots are expected to be exhausted quickly. Delhi Traffic Challan News: National Lok Adalat Scheduled for January 10, Step-by-Step Guide to Settling Your Dues.

Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10: How to Settle Traffic Challans

Once a token is secured, participants must attend the designated court complex mentioned on their slip. The Lok Adalat will be held across all major district court complexes in Delhi, including Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Karkardooma, Rohini, Saket, and Dwarka.

Participants are required to bring a printout of the token along with the original challan and a valid photo ID. Judicial officers presiding over the benches will review the cases and, in many instances, may offer a waiver or a significant reduction in the fine amount based on the nature of the violation.

Eligibility

It is important to note that the Lok Adalat primarily handles "compoundable" offenses. These generally include common violations such as speeding, red-light jumping, or improper parking.

More serious "non-compoundable" offenses—such as driving under the influence or those involving accidents—may not be eligible for summary settlement at these benches. Motorists are advised to check the status of their pending challans on the Virtual Court portal prior to the registration date to confirm eligibility.

The National Lok Adalat serves as a vital alternative dispute resolution mechanism. By settling thousands of traffic fines in a single day, the Delhi Traffic Police and the judiciary can clear administrative hurdles that otherwise take months to process through regular court proceedings. For the public, it offers a swift, legally binding resolution to pending penalties without the need for prolonged litigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of DSLSA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).